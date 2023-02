CAVENDISH, Vt. – Russell Blair, 65, died peacefully at his home in Cavendish on Dec. 19, 2022 after his battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his wife Lisa, son James, daughter Jillian, two grandsons, one sister, several nieces, and his beloved bulldog.

He was the proud owner of Green Mountain Fire for nearly 28 years. He loved his job and his customers and looked forward to each and every day going to work.

There will be a celebration of his life planned for this summer.