Russell Allen, 1931-2022 🇺🇸

WESTMINSTER STATION, Vt. – Russell Lawrence Allen, 90, of Westminster Station, Vt., passed away peacefully at Thompson House in Brattleboro, Vt. on Jan. 22, 2022. He was born in Westminster, Vt. Russell was the son of Herbert and Louise Allen of Westminster, Vt.

He is predeceased by his wife Marjory (Peggy) of 66 years, and by his son Mitchell. He was also predeceased by seven siblings: Bill, Margaret, Walter, Raymond, John, Frank and Gladys.

He leaves behind two sisters Bee and Daisy. He is survived by his four children Larry (Diane) Allen, Delce (Jack) Porter, Brenda (Tim) Eno, and Tammy (Robert) Staudter and their families including ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Russell served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired in the rank of Corporal and served as an Army Medic. He started Allen Brothers in 1956 with his three brothers John, Raymond and Frank. He served as a pastor for many years at the Christian Family Circle Church in Westminster and he was actively involved in Camp Blessing. He also operated Connecticut Valley Orchard in Westminster.

Russell will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and great storytelling as well as his love for the Lord. He was a faithful husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose life centered around his family.

We are grateful to the Thompson House staff for the compassionate care that they provided.

Memorial services will be held in the spring for all who wish to attend. Memorial contributions can be made to Westminster Cares in Westminster, Vt., or the charity of your choice.