Russell Alan Comstock, 1946-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Russell Alan Comstock, 76, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Jct., Vt. He was born Jan. 23, 1946 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Harold and Marion (Clark) Comstock. He attended Springfield schools, graduating Springfield High School class of 1964.

Russell served in the United States Navy on the USS Ranger during the Vietnam War.

On Oct. 26, 1968 He married Marilyn Hosford in Springfield, Vt.

Russell and Marilyn lived in Middletown and Chester, Conn. for 10 years, where Russell worked at Loctite and at the Chester Yacht Club. After moving back to Springfield, Vt. Russell worked at the Fellows Gear Shaper and for the Precision Valley Development Corporation.

Russell loved being Santa Claus and did so for over 40 years. He volunteered with the Springfield Santa Claus Club and the Springfield Rummage Sale for many years. He also served as a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 16 in Connecticut and Troop 216 in Vermont.

Russell enjoyed spending time outdoors and camping.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn “DeeDee” Comstock; two sons Arthur Comstock and Erik Comstock; two grandchildren Timothy and Juliana; and two brothers Dale Comstock and Steve Comstock.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Malcolm Fowler will officiate.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.