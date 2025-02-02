Rudolph Michael, 1938-2025

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Rudolph “Rudi” Michael passed away Jan. 20, 2025. A free and uninhibited spirit, Rudi was jester and mentor to a large circle of close and devoted friends, young and old, who join in remembering him for his generosity and his rascally humor.

Rudi was born July 1, 1938, in Plymouth Notch, Vt., the second of six children, to Arnold and Violette (Derby) Michael. He was educated in the tiny one-room schoolhouse in Plymouth Notch, and at Black River High School in Ludlow. After school, Rudi worked for many years alongside his father as a skilled carpenter and all-around tradesman in residential and commercial construction. In “retirement,” Rudi worked far harder than he needed to in his locally-famous firewood business, and made many friends among his customers for his quirky style and honest dealings.

An avid outdoorsman, Rudi was a near-legend in his younger days as a cunning and deadly deer hunter; he was perhaps even better known as a thrilling and fearless driver, tearing up the roads in chrome and tailfins. In time he made peace with the deer, and became famous for poking along in his creaky old wood truck. A voracious reader and keen student of history and politics, Rudi was host to countless front-porch debates on every topic under the sun.

Rudi was predeceased by his father and mother, and by all five of his brothers and sisters: Rodney Michael, Ralph Michael, Marguerita (Maggie) Hutt, Marilyn (Lyn) Seward, and Mary Ann (Nan) Underhill.

He is survived by nieces and nephews, his many tried-and-true friends, and above all, his beloved dog Breken.