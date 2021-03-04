Ruben D. Hardy Jr., 1951-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ruben Daniel Hardy Jr., of Rockingham Street, died Feb. 6, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 15, 1951, in Brattleboro, Vt., the son of Ruben and RoseMarie (Wheeler) Hardy Sr. He worked for Hodgkin and Son’s Construction, loved to fish and the outdoors, and his feline son PJ.

He is survived by his son Ruben III of California; his daughters Lynn Chisholm and her husband Chris Chisholm of Bellows Falls, Vt. and Sandra Morales of Texas; two brothers Danny of Winchester, N.H. and Richard of Maine; three sisters Joanne Muzzey of Bellows Falls, Vt., Marion Wilbur of Gilsum, N.H., and Alice Bennett of Merriden, Conn.; grandchildren Dominic, Olivia and her husband Trever, Dakota, Savanna, Destiny, Hillory, Mia, Cam, Maddie, and Troy; six great-granddaughters and the seventh on the way, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; first wife Bonnie in 1998; and his second wife Joanne in 2006.

A celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, will be assisting with the arrangements.