Roy S. Rabtoy

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Roy Stanley “Stan” Rabtoy, 91, passed away March 5, 2020 at Springfield Hospital. He was born in Shrewsbury, Vt., the son of Francis and Nina Agnes (Balch). He and his wife Verna (Blanchard), who passed away in 2002, had been married for 51 years. Stan made his home in Perkinsville for 68 years.

Stan was a jack-of-all-trades, but his legacy was as a dad and a friend to all. He was a family man who earned the respect of his children and grandchildren by his deeds and daily example.

Stan was predeceased by his brothers Chauncey, Babe (Francis), and Leonard; sisters Gertrude (Spaulding) and Joan (Colm). He is survived by his older brother Calvin of Clarendon; children Vernon and wife Sabrina (Morey) of Norfolk, Va., Teena Fuller of Perkinsville, and Rhonda Dean of Springfield; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Sean Rabtoy, Jessica and sons Isaac and Aiden of Wilder, Christopher Rabtoy of Burlington, Sarah MacDougall, Cedric, and children Hannah and Michael of Essex Jct., Amy Davis and sons Glenn and Garrett Turco of Cavendish, Vt., Jeffrey Davis, Courtney (Millay), and sons Abel and Brody of Cavendish, Nicholas Dean and children Nicholas Jr. and Catherine of West Hartford, Conn., Nathaniel Dean, Miranda (Fedchenko), and sons Elijah and Ethan Stanley of Chester; and friends Lloyd Dean, Gary Lloyd, Fernanda and Maia Burk, Marilyn Rabtoy, and April Lafleur.

The family would like to wholeheartedly thank the nurses and therapists from the VA home-based primary care program; the nurses from the VNA with special thanks to Judy Corliss, his home health aide; Meals On Wheels – the daily interaction with the delivery people was very important. A special thank you to Bonnie Butler, the best neighbor anyone ever had.

Finally, we would like to say that every person at Springfield Hospital who had any interaction with our father in his last days was top notch. Not only were they professional, they were kind, respectful, gentle, and took care of the man, not the illness. They made a very difficult time a little easier.

There will be a get-together at Stan’s home in Perkinsville in June for friends and family. Donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice, P.O. Box 881 Brattleboro, VT 05302 or Meals On Wheels, 139 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156.