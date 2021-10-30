Roy E. Spaulding, 1933-2021 🇺🇸

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Roy Ellis Spaulding, 88, passed away due to Covid Oct. 25, 2021 at DHMC.

He was born July 6, 1933. He was the son of the late Harry Spaulding and Ora Guica Spaulding. He was survived by two sisters Janet Moot and Jean Blanchard, and predeceased by a sister Gail Sheldon. He is survived by his wife Barbara Golec Spaulding and their five children, daughter Heidi and her husband Jonathan Agoes, daughter Terry and her husband Bob Fortuna, daughter Valerie Record, daughter Tracy and her husband Wayne Gilcris, and son Roy Spaulding and his wife Kelly, and by 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He grew up in Cavendish on Tarbell Hill. He was a graduate of Black River Academy and after high school, he joined the Air Force. He was a proud veteran who served abroad in Germany during the Korean War.

He returned home to join the family business Spaulding Service station where he spent 56 years in his business that is now being passed to a fourth generation. Roy loved the garage and the social part of the business that came with it. He worked until two weeks before his death.

Roy met the love of his life Barbara through a mutual friend. They were married Nov. 27, 1955 in Gassetts. Next month they would have been married 65 years. He loved life and all the adventures that went with it. Fast cars, playing cribbage, auctions, hot dogs, yard sales, snowmobiles, traveling the country, and going to NASCAR races in his RV with Barbara.

There will be a private memorial service for the immediate family. There will be a public celebration of his amazing life at the Loft Tavern, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.