Rosemary E. Beauchain, 1935-2021

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Rosemary “Dolly” Eleanor Beauchain, 85, formerly of Charlestown, N.H., died July 2, 2021, in New York. She was born Dec. 31, 1935, in Langdon, N.H., the daughter of Joseph and Eleanor (Vezina) Guinard. She attended schools in Langdon, N.H., was a member of the Charlestown Senior Center, the Langdon Community Club, and a former member of the Legion Auxiliary. She worked for many years at J.J. Newberry Co in Bellows Falls.

On July 16, 1953, in Putney, Vt., she married Louis Beauchain, who predeceased her in 1996. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Robison and her husband Glen; two granddaughters Megan Thomas, Nicole Gomez and her husband, Jose; one grandson Richard Robison; and one great-granddaughter Gia Gomez. She is also survived by extended family members Anne Pratt, Nellie and Clifton Gowey, Margaret and Allyn Johnson; three very special nieces Deborah, Brenda, and Lorraine P.; three very special nephews Charles, Louis, and Everett. She was predeceased by her brother Edmond Guinard; four sisters Alice Annis, Marie Clark, Rita Boileau, and Bernadette Beauchain.

There was a graveside service in the Lower Langdon Cemetery in Langdon, N.H., July 6, 2021. Donations can be made in her memory to the Charlestown Senior Center.