Rose Marie Brooks, 1947-2022

WALPOLE, N.H. – Rose Marie Brooks of Upper Walpole Road in Walpole, N.H., passed away on Oct. 7, 2022 at her home. Rose Marie was born on Nov. 7, 1947 in Springfield, Vt. to the late Russell and Nellie (Sanderson) Washburne.

Rose Marie graduated from Peterborough High School and worked for NH Ball Bearing in Peterborough and retired from MPB Timkin in Keene, N.H. Rose Marie enjoyed camping at Cold Springs in Weare, N.H., as well as bingo, Foxwoods, and the bowling league in Keene.

Rose Marie is survived by her life partner, Neil Swift, son, Deven Winters, and daughter, Denise M. Buda. Rose Marie is also survived by her brother Mark and sister Grace. Rose Marie also leaves her grandchildren Joshua and Ethan Winters, and Tyler and Nicholas Buda. She is predeceased by six siblings.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, www.fentonandhennessey.com.