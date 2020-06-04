Rosabel A. Prouty, 1932-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Rosabel A. (LaFrance) Prouty, 88, passed away at her son’s home May 28, 2020. She was born Jan. 16, 1932 in South Reading, Vt., the daughter of Kenneth and Bernice (Lherreux) LaFrance. She graduated from Springfield High School with the Class of 1949.

Rosabel was employed for many years at Fellows Gear Shaper. She taught Sunday school and was an original member and past treasurer of the Assembly of God Church in Springfield. She enjoyed camping and playing games with her grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking and the Boston Celtics.

She is survived by her daughter Debra Richardson; her son Richard Johnson and his wife Michelle; and stepson Mark Prouty, all of Springfield; four grandchildren Amy Mitchell, Kelly Rose, Ryan Prouty, and Carl Johnson; four great-grandchildren Kaden Jatczak, Evan Prouty, Riley Labonte, Gwendolyn Mitchell, sister-in-law Pauline LaFrance; and her former husband Allyn Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years Lyman Prouty, son-in-law Dean Richardson, and brother Kenneth LaFrance Jr.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Oakland Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Assembly of God Church, 269 River St., Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.