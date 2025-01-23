Ronald L. Smith, 1949-2025

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ronald “Ron” Smith, 75, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 20, 2025, surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 3, 1949, the son of Wilfred “Bill” and Doris Smith.

He grew up on a farm in Chester, Vt., until they moved to Springfield, Vt., when he was a teenager.

He attended schools in Chester and Springfield, Vt. He went on to become a butcher and entrepreneur, operating a custom meat cutting business, R L Smith Custom Meat Cutting, processing deer and bears for the local hunters for many years. He also owned and operated a wood cutting and logging business. He worked for Adams Market in Londonderry, and Grand Union in Springfield. He also worked for Gurney Bros. for years.

Ron married Linda (Kehoe) Smith in 1970, and they shared two children, Jayson and Jodie.

In 1976, he married Kathleen (Alexander) Smith in Chester, Vt., and they raised their six children there.

In 1995, they moved to their home in North Springfield, where they would spend the next 30 years hosting Sunday dinners and enjoying watching their grandchildren grow. He spent countless hours in the woods, hunting with his family. He also enjoyed spending time on the coast of Maine, in Wells and Kennebunk.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years Kathy; and his children Jayson, of Grafton, Vt., Jodie (Ron) Underwood, of Chester, Vt., Abrum (Roberta) Crossman, of Londonderry, Vt., Randee (Jason) Berube, of Linwood, N.C., Lyndsey (Roy) Farrar, of Chester, Vt., and Juston (Amanda) Smith, of North Springfield, Vt., and Dodie Crossman, of Londonderry, Vt.; as well as 12 grandchildren Cole, Holly, Zackary, Jakob, Kaleb, Haddie, Gabriella, Evan, Katelynn, Jordyn, Hannah, and Grace; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings Robert (Bob) Smith, Debbie Speckman, and Sandra (Susie) Goodwin; and one grandchild Kody Smith.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Vt.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron’s memory to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund at Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208.