Ronald L. Albrecht, 1935-2023 🇺🇸

BANGOR, Maine – Ronald L. “Ron” Albrecht, 87, passed away Jan. 3, 2023, at a local nursing home. He was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Derby, Conn., the son of Lewis D. and Gladys I. (Spear) Albrecht.

Ron graduated from Chester High School in Vermont, Class of 1953. He attended the University of Vermont, where he got his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. He participated in the Air Force ROTC and upon graduation, was appointed Second Lieutenant USAF June 1957. His military career took him to many places, to mention a few, Lackland AFB Texas, Sioux City AB, Iowa, Cheveston, England, Waco, Texas, Tennessee, Holloman Air Force Base N.M., Washington D.C., Pentagon, Griffiss AFB in Rome N.Y., United Nations Command Seoul, Korea. Then he retired from his first career as Lieutenant Colonel July 1, 1980.

During his Air Force career, he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management, Baylor University, 1966, and a Master of Arts in Business Management, Center Michigan University, in 1975.

During his military career, Ron sold Amway and was a Real Estate Agent. During his Air Force career he fell in love with the love of his life, Mikyong “Miki” Kim, whom he married. He retired in Bangor, Maine. Upon retirement, he began his second career at Bangor Savings Bank as Vice President at the State Street Branch and continued his real estate career at ERA Dawson. In the 1980’s, he left Bangor Savings Bank to open his own Financial Planning firm with Miki, which he owned for 34 years. Ron obtained his Certified Financial Planner designation in March 27, 1987. He thrived during his career as a Financial Planner, making top placement throughout the country and New England through his broker dealer Commonwealth Financial Network. He was very active in the community with the Kiwanis, Shriners, United Way, and was a Mason. He was an active member in the Kiwanis Bangor Noon Club. He was nominated by the members as Kiwani of the Year, in 1983, Second Vice President, in 1984, First Vice President, in 1985, then, was nominated President in 1986. He was a Business Services Division Leader of the United Way Penobscot Valley. Ron has been a Mason for more than sixty years, serving as a member and past Master of Mount Moriah Lodge #96, Wallingford, Vt. Ron was also a devoted member of the Anah Shriners since 1982.

Ron was also an instructor at Los Angeles Community College, Seoul, Korea, 1977-1979, Husson College, Bangor, 1981-1984, and was an evening instructor at the University of Maine in Orono.

Ron is in his final resting place with his wife, angels, and the Lord. Ron enjoyed reminiscing and loved telling stories about growing up on the farm with his loving family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who had a heart of gold. It showed in every endeavor of his life. He will be greatly missed by his family and many people whose lives he touched. He will be remembered by a great number of people.

Ron is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Mikyong “Miki” Albrecht. He is survived by his daughters, Rondi K. Albrecht, of Bangor, Maine and Naples, Fla., Karen Albrecht, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Kathryn Albrecht, of Largo, Fla.; seven grandchildren; five greatgrandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Belyea and her husband, Scott, of South Burlington, Vt.; one brother, Eugene Albrecht and his wife, Janet, of Ludlow, Vt.; and two nephews.

Relatives and friends are welcome to call Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center St., Bangor, where a funeral service will be held immediately after. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Bangor, following the service. Those who wish to remember Ron in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Anah Shrine Center, 1404 Broadway, Bangor ME 04401, or to Maine Veterans Project, 207 Parkview Ave., Bangor, ME 04401.

Godspeed Ron.