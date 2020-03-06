Ronald J. Apuzzo, 1942-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ronald John Apuzzo, born Dec. 29, 1942 in New Haven, Conn., suddenly passed peacefully in mid-February 2020 of natural causes in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Ron was a photographer, jeweler, welder, and all-around artist. Ron co-owned a pizza shop in Putney, Vt. and was an art teacher at the Putney School. He enjoyed working with youth and teaching his trades. Ron was the heart of the area and has touched many souls. Ron spent the last of his days playing cards at the Flat Iron Exchange. Ron is survived by his close friends Diana Jones of Bellows Falls, Vt. and Isabel Vinson of Brattleboro, Vt.

Ron’s memorial services will be held at the Flat Iron Exchange at 51 The Square in Bellows Falls, Vt., Sunday, March 15 at 1 p.m. In Ron’s honor, please make a monetary donation in his name to Insight Photography, located at 183 Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt.