Ronald E. Gosselin, 1959-2019

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ronald E. Gosselin, 60, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at home. He was born Oct. 2, 1959 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Lawrence “Pepe” Gosselin. He attended Springfield schools.

Ronald was a self-employed carpenter for many years. He was a handyman and could fix anything. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking, and going to flea markets. He also loved shooting his guns and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jacki (Pelkey) Gosselin; his children Justin Gosselin and wife Sara of Weathersfield, Vt., Nakita Raymond and husband Kale of Springfield, Vt., and Krista Gosselin of Springfield, Vt.; two brothers Richard Gosselin of Springfield, Vt. and Robert Gosselin and wife Virginia of Westminster, Vt.; and two sisters Judy Rumrill and husband Paul of Cavendish, Vt., and Debbie Madigan of Wisconsin; a grandson Nolan Raymond; a granddog Hoyt; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by brothers Larry Gosselin, Gary Gosselin, and Billy Gosselin.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Springfield Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 39 South St., Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.