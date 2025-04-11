Ron Holleran, 2025 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – Ron Holleran, 91, of Chester, passed away on April 1, 2025, after a short illness.

Ron grew up in Chicago and Fort Atkinson. After serving in the Navy, he married Carolyn Mudre, and raised four sons in Stratford, Conn.

When his wife died suddenly in 1975, he fell into dark years. He worked on shrimp-boat engines in New Orleans, eventually relocating to Chester, Vt. He was a well-known feature at the Pioneer House, but went cold turkey the day after St. Patrick’s Day in 1987, and never had another drink. He spent the rest of his life making amends.

He married Nancy Sears, who died in 2005.

Ron was known around the world for his expertise in modifying the Ford flathead engine. He was well-loved on the FordBarn forums.

He is survived by his sons Michael, Robbo, Kevin, and Jim; and by eight grandchildren.

Ron had hospice care at home with the support of Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire (www.vnhcare.org). Their kind and compassionate care made it possible for him to die with dignity at home.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 3, at 2 p.m., at the Brownsville Community Church, in Brownsville, Vt. Bring stories.