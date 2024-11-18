Rollin C. Rowley Jr., 2024

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Rollin Cassius “Casey” Rowley, 93, died Nov. 12, 2024, at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, surrounded by family and friends.

Born into a modest family in Manchester, Vt., Casey worked hard and saved to build a comfortable life for his family.

At the early age of 16, Casey married Ruth Holton of Weston, Vt., and remained married and in love until Ruthie’s passing in 2020.

He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, traveling to Missouri twice a year to meet with lifelong friends and turkey hunt.

He founded the Stratton Ski Patrol, and was integral in building the mountain into what it is today, including helping his friend Dr. Carlos Otis establish the mountain clinic.

Londonderry locals will long remember driving past Casey and Ruthie’s Londonderry farmhouse, seeing him washing his beloved Mustang, mowing his impeccable lawn, or sitting on the porch with a cold drink. He will be greatly missed by the community. Special thanks to Charity, Mora, Robin, and all the Rowley/Wyman family friends in this difficult time.

Casey is survived by his sole daughter Susie Wyman, his son-in-law Larry Wyman, and his sole grandson Blake Wyman. A funeral service will be held at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Londonderry Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Casey’s favorite turkey conservation nonprofit, National Wild Turkey Federation, 770 Augusta Road, Edgefield, SC 29824-0530. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.