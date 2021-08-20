Roland L. Webb, 1939-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Roland Leon Webb died quietly Aug. 1, 2021 at the Mountain View Center in Rutland, Vt. Formerly of Bennington and most recently Ludlow, he was born in Proctorsville, Vt., June 27, 1939 to Halford and Bessie (Lawrence) Webb.

He is survived by his sister Karen Hammond of Ludlow, Vt.; his four children Carole Webb of Fort Myers, Fla., Linda Hans (Dave) of Cuttingsville, Vt., Richard (Cyndy) Webb of Bennington, Vt., Raymond (Michelle) Webb of Berlin, N.Y.; and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will be no services at his request.