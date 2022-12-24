Roger L. Pelton, 2022 🇺🇸

LANGDON, N.H. – Roger L. Pelton, 82, of Langdon, N.H., died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Claremont N.H. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Marylou Pelton in 2004.

Roger served in the National Guard for six years and then worked in construction for the remainder of his life. He started Pelton Construction Inc. with his dad Roger C. Pelton, also deceased. He loved to help others who might need a driveway repair or just a bucket of sand to keep from sliding in the snow.

Roger loved to play cornhole, horseshoes, cards, and especially the game wizard with his family. He always gloated about winning, which he did every time. He would want to make a wager, which would usually involve a pie or cookies. He was a jokester and loved to pull pranks. He enjoyed hunting and just being outside in nature.

He is survived by his three daughters, Tracy Shepherd and husband Tony of Newbury, N.H, Dacia Walsh and husband Tom of Sapulpa, Okla., Shannon Nuckolls and husband Brandon of Surprise, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Sean, Sarah, Hannah, Andrew, Isaac, Caleb, Ethan, and Blake; and four great-grandchildren, Othniel, Micaiah, Jael, Eli; a brother Mike Pelton; two sisters, Kathryn Targett and Anne Pratt. He was also preceded in death by brothers Francis, William C., Walter, and Ed Pelton.

Services will be private.

