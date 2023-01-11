Roger L. Fuller, 1950-2022

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Roger L. Fuller, 72, of Cavendish, Vt. died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Dec. 29, 2022.

Roger was born on July 9, 1950, in Townshend, Vt. to Doris (Bills) Fuller, and Kenneth Fuller, Sr, both of whom preceded him in death. Roger’s two older brothers Lester and Kenneth Fuller Jr. also preceded him in death.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Joyce (Wood) Fuller of Cavendish and their three beloved dogs, oldest son Silas, his wife Jenna, their two daughters Ava and Kendra, his youngest son Virgil, his wife Nicole, and their two children Lester and Leona. Surviving siblings are Ellen Fuller of South Newfane, Vt., Sarah (Fuller) Wilcox, and husband Donald of Springfield, Vt., and Bonnie (Fuller) Bedi of Albany, Ga., along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger was a contractor for over thirty years, owning his own business, Roger Fuller Building and Remodeling. He took great pride in his work and left behind many fine projects that people will be able to enjoy for years to come.

Roger was happiest when spending time with his family, dogs, and being the best “Pepe” to his grandchildren. Roger was an avid deer hunter and sports fan. He had a keen ear for music and an eye for a good book. Anyone who knew Roger knew him as a man of passion, generosity, love, and sincerity.

He felt the most peace in life while in the fields of Vernon overlooking the Connecticut River where he worked with his older brothers Lester and Kenny as a boy, in the woods of the Stratton and Somerset area of the Green Mountain National Forest, where he hunted for many years, his family Deer Camp in Norton, Vt. and his home in Cavendish.

It meant the world to Roger to see his family continue his legacy and love for hunting, sports, music, building, and providing acts of kindness to the people of our world. He would want to see us work hard, love hard, be honest, and be true – It is not a goodbye but simply a see you later.

Public Calling Hours will be held on Jan. 14 from 2-4 p.m. at Davis Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Springfield Humane Society in Springfield, Vt. or Kurn Hattin Homes for Children in Westminster, Vt. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.