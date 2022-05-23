Roger Hammond, 1945-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Roger M. Hammond, age 77, born Feb. 6, 1945 in Springfield Vt., passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2022. He was a graduate of Springfield, Class of 1963, and served in the USAF with an honorable discharge. He is predeceased by father Gordon Hammond, brother Duane Hammond, and son David (Shannon Cooper). He is survived by his wife Lois (Lasell) Warren, mother Beatrice (Gelineau) Robitaille, son Peter, and daughter Beth, sister Carol Brown, stepson William Warren, seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one step-great-granddaughter.

Roger was a lay minister and trustee of Springfield Methodist Church and was also very active in the Methodist Church of Englewood, Fla. He enjoyed travelling, camping, cruising, flea markets, creating and fixing things, and vending with his hot dog carts in Vermont and Florida. He loved animals, especially dogs, and farmed with chickens, goats, and sheep. He worked at Keene, N.H. hospital, Great Brook furniture, and Walmart in New Hampshire and Florida. He operated “Mr. Fixit” shops in many states, including Springfield, Vt. He earned an architectural draftsman certificate while working for KSI engineering in Englewood, Fla. He was an author, publishing the Basic Tool Box book.

Celebration of life services will be held at Methodist Church, 10 Valley St. of Springfield, Vt. on May 28, at 3 p.m., with a burial at Oakland Cemetery, River Rd., Springfield, Vt.

Donations can be made to Methodist Church, Valley St., Springfield, Vt.