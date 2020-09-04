Roger D. Neathawk, 1948-2020

LANGDON, N.H. – Roger D. Neathawk, 72, of Cold River Rd., Langdon, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the Springfield Hospital. He was born Feb. 21, 1948 in Brattleboro, Vt., the son of Charles and Juanita (Karlson) Neathawk. He attended schools in Bellows Falls and was a 1966 Bellows Falls High School graduate. After high school, he served in the Army. Following his service in the Army, he worked at the Smith Harriman Construction Company in Antrim, N.H. Roger was a member of the Pierce-Lawton American Legion in Bellows Falls and the VFW. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing slots at the casinos, and spending time with his family.

On Sept. 7, 1968 in Grafton, Roger married Cindy Lloyd who survives. He is also survived by two daughters Darcy Matthews and son-in-law Corey of Charlestown, N.H. and Lisa Neathawk and son-in-law Dan Colburn of Langdon, N.H.; one brother William Neathawk of Newfane, Vt.; four grandchildren Katelyn and Cody Matthews, Hunter and Kelsey Colburn; three great-grandchildren Aaliyah, Camden, and Mason. He was predeceased by two brothers Charles Sr. and Edward Neathawk.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls with Father John Loughnane officiating. There will be a celebration of life following the service at the American Legion in Bellows Falls.