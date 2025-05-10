Roger A. Bingham, 1944-2025 🇺🇸

ALTUS, Okla. – Roger Anthony Bingham, a devoted family man, faithful servant of God, and proud veteran, passed away peacefully at his home in Altus, Okla., surrounded by his family, at the age of 80, on April 1, 2025.

Born in Springfield, Vt., to Randolph and Florence (Ferguson) Bingham, Roger was one of 12 siblings, forging early the strong bonds of family that would define his life. After graduating from Springfield High School in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served with honor for more than two decades.

In 1963 he was married to Janet Garrison, and together they built a beautiful family of three children.

Roger’s legacy will be carried on by his loving children Anthony Bingham, Sandra Marie Roberts, and Jill Ann Lovett. He is also survived by siblings Francis Bingham, Kenneth Bingham, Ronald Bingham, Gail Fairbank, Donna Boisselle, Mary Dedrick, Janice Breiner, Martha Ouellette, Margaret Bingham, and Linda Calleri; as well as many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife Janet, his parents, and his sister Judith Bingham.

A Celebration of Life will be held at on May 17, at 1 p.m., at the Nolan Murray Center in Springfield, Vt.