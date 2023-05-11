Rodger L. Capron, 1944-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rodger L. Capron, age 79, on April 28 in Springfield, Vt. Rodger was a respected member of the community, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Rodger was born on Jan. 25, 1944, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the son of Ronald C. and Natalie (Rodger) Capron. After graduating from Springfield High School in 1962, he went on to study at Wentworth Institute in Boston, Mass., before serving his country in the Vermont Army National Guard. He later worked for over 30 years as an electrician for Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield, Vt., where he dedicated himself to his work and excelled in his field.

Rodger’s passion for photography was a highlight of his life. He had a deep love of nature, and was often found at the reservoir in Springfield, Vt., where he enjoyed capturing the beauty of the sunsets, the bald eagle, and other wildlife there through his photography skills. He enjoyed volunteering as a “river dipper” with the Black River Action Team, where he helped by collecting water samples from the power dam in Perkinsville for several years. He took an active interest in community events in Springfield, and enjoyed photographing them to share with others. He also enjoyed hiking, cooking, spending time with his cat Trixie, and keeping in touch with friends and family.

Rodger is survived by his former wife Mary Thompson, the mother of his daughters Alison Kennett and Christi Martin, his son-in-law Dominic Martin, his granddaughter Kayla Kennett, and his sisters Cathy Capron and Ronna Liberty. He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Natalie Capron, his brother Dennis Capron, and his long-time partner Marie Umfleet.

Rodger will always be remembered for his kind heart, his love of nature, his desire to help others, and his dedication to his family and community.

We invite all those who knew and loved Rodger to join us in a celebration of his life, which will be held at the Great Hall at 100 River Street, Springfield, Vt., the former Fellows Gear Shaper building, on Saturday, June 17, from 2-4 p.m.