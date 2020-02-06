Robin G.M. Danowski, 1953-2020

BELMONT, Vt. – Robin Gail Mary Danowski, 66, of Belmont, died Thursday evening, Jan. 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born Aug. 20, 1953 in Passaic, N.J., the daughter of Edward and Katherine (Tomkovich) Danowski.

Robin grew up in Wallington, N.J. where she graduated from high school. She then graduated from the Rutgers University in Newark, N.J. with a degree in accounting. She was employed by several large firms in New Jersey and Manhattan. She met her husband Bret in Wallington, N.J., and in 1997 they relocated to Vermont. She was a member of the United Church of Ludlow.

Robin enjoyed and exceled at cooking; and visiting with her grandchildren brought her the most delight. For several years, she was the manager and had a strong passion for a nonprofit that helped the less fortunate in the Ludlow area.

Survivors include her husband Bret Harlow of Belmont, son Jared Danowski-Harlow of Belmont; two stepsons Bret Harlow and his wife Jill of Binghamton, N.Y. and Wesley Harlow and his fiancée Rebecca Rashford of New Windsor, N.Y.; stepdaughter Courtney Sheafe and her husband James of Walden, N.Y.; her mother-in-law Marjorie Harlow of Mount Holly; sister-in-law Ann Rose and her husband Doug of Mount Holly; sister-in-law Elsie Carden and her husband Howard of Hancock; brother-in-law David Harlow and his wife Paula of New Hampton, N.H.,; and sister-in-law Paige Harlow of Westport, Wash.; and six grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Robin was predeceased by her parents and sister Betty Pokrywa.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the United Church of Ludlow, 46 Pleasant St., in Ludlow. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in the Mechanicsville Cemetery in Belmont. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Black River Good Neighbor Services, 37 Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149.