Roberta Hurlburt, 1929-2023

WINDSOR, Vt. – Roberta Jean Sloatman Hurlburt, 94, passed away peacefully at home, on July 18, 2023, with the love of her family surrounding her.

Roberta was born on April 12, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the middle of three children of David and Esther (Hughes) Sloatman. Being the daughter of a Methodist minister, Roberta and her family moved to a new town on Long Island or in Connecticut nearly every two years while she was young.

Roberta was married to Thomas L. Hurlburt in 1961, and together they shared 62 years of marriage. They lived in Orange, Conn., while raising their family, and moved to Windsor, Vt., for their retirement years. Roberta was a longtime elementary school teacher and substitute in Connecticut. Her love of children and teaching continued even after she retired. She delighted in sharing her interest in nature – especially birds and plants – with neighborhood children over the years, as well as with three generations of family members.

Roberta’s favorite place was Echo Lake in Plymouth, Vt., where she began spending yearly vacations with her family when she was 12 years old. She continued this tradition with Tom and their children. During her eight decades as a part of the lake community, she developed many lifelong friendships.

Skiing with her family was something that Roberta greatly enjoyed, and even into her later years, she continued to ski downhill and cross-country as well as to waterski. Roberta loved spending time with her grandchildren, and was a great supporter of their interests, attending sports events, plays, and concerts as they grew up.

Roberta will be remembered most for her youthful spirit and her sweet, sunshiny smile, which made everyone feel loved and appreciated. She had great pride and love for her immediate and extended family.

Roberta is survived by her husband Thomas Hurlburt of Windsor; children Cynthia Hurlburt Hale (David) of Hartland, Jeffrey Hurlburt of Plymouth, and Russell Hurlburt (Abigail) of Plymouth; grandchildren Cal and Silvia Hale; and her siblings Charles Sloatman of South Portland, Maine, and Esther (Sloatman) Barto, of Clinton, Conn.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Hartland, Vt., 10 Station Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to The First Congregational Church of Hartland, or to the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee, Vt.

Knight Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. A full obituary is available at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.