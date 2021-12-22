Robert W. Record, 1943-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Robert W. Record, 78, passed away at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. He was born April 15, 1943 in Springfield, Vt. the son of Gordon and Elvi (Fossi) Record.

He attended Chester schools.

Robert married Janet Dodge, Nov. 19, 1960. She predeceased him June 9, 1998.

He began working at a young age, helping his father in the family logging business. He started doing construction work when he was 18, helping build Interstate 91. He also bought tracts of land with Sheridan Fletcher, and they logged it together for quite a few years.

In 1971, Robert established Record Concrete in Chester, Vt., which he owned and operated for many years until selling the business to his sons Charlie and Michael in 1992. He continued in business with Record Precast for several more years. He bought and sold real estate in the area, enjoyed restoring cars, camping, boating, and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed attending auctions, yard sales, and flea markets.

He is survived by four sons Steven Record (Sherrie), Michael Record (Susan), Charlie Record (Amie O’Brien), and Carl Record (June Batchelder); longtime companion Donna Whitney; five grandchildren Teanna Record, Ryan Record, Shanna Record, David Farmer, Michael Farmer, and Joshua Crouteau; three great-grandchildren Madison Gramling, Aliya Farmer, and Caleb Farmer, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, and siblings Shirley Fletcher, Sylvia Fletcher, Bernard Record, and also by Alex Record, son of Carl Record.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Chester-Andover Family Center or the American Cancer Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and announced at that time. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.