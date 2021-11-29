Robert W. Heidtmann, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert William Heidtmann died unexpectedly in his home, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Bob was born to William and Erma (Genovesio) Heidtmann. After graduating from Chester High School, he moved to southern California where he worked on the oil platforms off the coast of Santa Barbara. Eventually Bob settled back into Vermont life where he worked as a master mechanic and then as a school bus driver in more recent years.

He was a treasured husband, father, and son. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and so much more.

He is survived by his parents, his wife Tama Heidtmann, son Dillin Karl Heidtmann, daughters Kierra Martens, Savanna Baldwin, and his sisters Gail Marine, Patty Johansen, and Tammy Slade.

A celebration of life will be held Dec. 2 at the Elks Lodge in Springfield, Vt., from 4-8 p.m. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.