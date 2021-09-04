Robert W. Fessenden, 2021

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Robert William Fessenden, age 62, died unexpectedly in Londonderry, Vt., Aug. 7, 2021. He was a 1977 graduate of Guilford High School in Guilford, Conn. and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Vermont and eventually a master’s degree in the same field. After college he was employed by Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, Conn. as an aeronautical engineer for 37 years.

While in high school, he became interested in hiking and his passion brought him to Nepal, India, Mt. Elbrus in Russia, Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa, New Zealand, Peru, Pico de Orizaba in Mexico, Scotland, Iceland, Morocco, several volcanoes in Ecuador, 1,000 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail, several summits in the Alps, as well as being the 260th person to climb to the highest point in all 50 states. In addition, Bob was an avid skier and skied extensively throughout the United States.

Bob is survived by his parents Frederick “Ted” Fessenden and Marion Fessenden of Londonderry, Vt., his brother Richard Fessenden of Greenwood, Maine, as well as a nephew, an aunt and uncle, and five cousins.

A private service for Robert was held at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the Sierra Club, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vt.