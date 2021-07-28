Robert W. Erskine, 1936-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Robert Webb Erskine died peacefully at home, July 21, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. His final days were spent completely surrounded by his family and his wife of 61 years.

He was born in Damariscotta, Maine, Jan. 22, 1936 and moved to Vermont in 1940, due to Park and Pollard promoting his father to manage their Chester store. Soon after, his father started Erskine’s Grain Store in 1952, and the family grew up on First Avenue.

Bob went to school in Chester, graduating in 1954. He was part of the 1954 State Champions Chester Sentinels. Right after high school, along with three of his classmates, he joined the Army.

Bob met the love of his life, Koren Erskine, during one of his times at home at a barn dance in Newfane in June of 1959, and the rest is history. He continued on to serve 20 years in the Army, and retired from the Special Forces as an E8 Master Sergeant. He served two tours in Vietnam and graduated Airborne School, German Jump School, and Pathfinder school.

After retiring, he came home to work with his father at the grain store and soon after bought the grain store. He then owned, expanded, and worked there for the next 23 years before selling it to his son. He was able to retire completely in 1998. He was then able to play a lot of golf, which he loved. He even got a hole-in-one at Bellows Falls Country Club. He loved college basketball and baseball, especially the Yankees. Growing up in Vermont, he also had a strong love for fishing and hunting. During his stay in Fort Bragg, he developed a love for bass fishing where he introduced his young kids to fishing.

Bob is survived by his wife Koren; his three children Katherine Manley and her husband David, Michael Erskine and his wife Catherine, and Carrie Erskine; his grandchildren Laura Stufflebean, Erin Manley, and Caitlin Manley, Andrew Erskine and his fiancé Nicole Kellogg, and Jessica Ucci and husband Jerry; his great-grandchildren Everleigh Erskine, Asher Ucci, and Arabella Ucci, his step-great-grandchildren, Kailynn and Jayson.

He is also survived by his brother Bryan Erskine and his wife Diane, and his sister Ann Tupper and her husband Bill, and by his brother-in-law Rodney Willard, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Barry Erskine and his wife Linda, and his sister Betty Willard.

A graveside service will take place Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at the North Street Cemetery in Chester, Vt. at 1 p.m.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.