Robert W. Barrows, 1961-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert Wendell Barrows, 60, rejoined his Heavenly Father July 19, 2021. Bob was born May 19, 1961, in Springfield, Vt. He was an alumnus of the Springfield High School Class of 1979. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, retiring as a Sergeant First Class in 2005 after serving his country 25 years.

Bob was a lifelong Vermonter, skilled fisherman, avid hunter, and all-terrain vehicle enthusiast. He was a Mason and a Legionnaire. Bob was a great man, a wonderful friend, and was always willing to help others.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Harold Warren Barrows Sr., who he had an especially close relationship with. Also predeceased by his father Harold Warren Barrows Jr.

Bob is survived by his wife of 30 years, united in 1990, Marcella, and their children Robert Michael and Kristi. He is also survived by his granddaughter Ava, whom he loved dearly. Additionally, he is survived by his mother Kay, sister Doreen, niece Jessica, great nieces Alexa and Kaylin, along with numerous cousins and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.