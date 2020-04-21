Robert S. Swanson, 1933-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert S. Swanson, 86, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following an illness. He was born Dec. 9, 1933 in Worcester, Mass., the son of Nels and Alna (Gay) Swanson. He attended schools in Woodstock, Vt. and received his undergraduate degree from Castleton State Teachers College and Master of Education from Keene State College. He served in the United States Army in Korea and Japan.

Robert was a longtime middle school educator in math and science in the Springfield school system for over 30 years. He was also a principal for a few years. For many years, he ran a house painting business during the summer months. He enjoyed spending time with his family and pets. He also liked to ski, collect coins, garden, and was an avid reader.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary (Parker) Swanson; daughter Diane Nelson and her husband Ken; son John Swanson; three grandchildren Joel Nelson and his wife Christy, Emily Nelson, and Dana Nelson; and great-grandson Julian Nelson. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Swanson.

A memorial service will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt. at a later date and will be announced at that time. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.