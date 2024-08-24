Robert R. Blair, 1933-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert R. Blair, 90, passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side.

Robert was born Sept. 21, 1933, at his home in Hartland, Vt., to Russell Blair and Vivian Blair Ayers.

He was in the Navy during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in June 1954. He then became a member of the National Guard of Vermont until February 1959. He was a 15-year member of the American Legion. He had a few jobs, mostly as a paved roller for Dufrene Henry and F.W. Witcombs, until his retirement. He also enjoyed plowing snow with Walt Silanski in the winters, and mowing lawns with his son Bobby in the summers. Robert loved fishing, hunting, camping, flea markets, and rides, especially to Blair Hill. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and started the family tradition, racing himself at Claremont Speedway. He loved feeding his squirrels on his front porch, where he would share the greatest stories. Robert always had a smile on his face that matched his great sense of humor.

Robert is survived by his children Gary Blair of Springfield, Vt., Linda Giddings of Titusville, Florida, Cheryl Gobin of Springfield, Vt., Daniel Smith of Springfield, Vt., and Robert Blay of Springfield, Vt.

He is survived by siblings Karen Howard of Windsor, Vt., Susan Crowley of Springfield, Vt., and Nancy Wettath of New Mexico.

He was predeceased by his wife Doris Blair Bashaw; his brothers Ronald, Gordon, David, and Russell; and his sisters Carol Bashaw and Kathy Gosslin.

Robert had a special love for his granddaughter Kiana Blair, who now resides in California. Also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A private burial will take place on Aug. 30, at Pinecrest Cemetery in Charlestown, N.H. Robert will be having a Celebration of Life for all his friends and family at the Hit or Miss Club in Springfield, Vt., at 1 p.m., on Sept. 2.