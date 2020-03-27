Robert K. Burton, 1933-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert K. Burton, 86, passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. following a lengthy illness.

He was born April 13, 1933 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Kenneth and Verna (Kempton) Burton. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School with the Class of 1951. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Robert was employed at Jones & Lamson for 33 years as a tool designer, retiring in 1985. He enjoyed camping and playing golf, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed working in his flower garden.

He is survived by his children Kimberly Burton and Dale Burton both of Springfield, Vt.; two sisters Marion Knox and Ruth Cross, both of Springfield, Vt.; grandchildren Matthew Burton, Matthew Schouler, and Erin Burton. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy (Fullam) Burton in 2018. He was also predeceased by son James Burton, daughter Shirley Burton, and sisters Irene Jones and Barbara Litchfield.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend George Keeler will officiate.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.