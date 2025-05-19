Robert K. Brown Jr., 1954-2025

NAPLES, Fla. – Robert K. Brown Jr., born in Springfield, Vt., on May 11, 1954, to Carol Ward Brown and Robert K. Brown Sr., and affectionately known by many as Bob, Bobby, Sam, Sam-Bob, and Sampa, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 13, 2025, at the age of 70. He left this world peacefully in Naples, Fla., doing something he loved – working out at the gym, always moving, always strong.

His love for the outdoors, thoughtful conversations, music, and deep human connection made him unforgettable to all who knew him.

To his adoring wife Dawn Perniciaro Brown, and her daughters Niose (knee-o-see) Litchfield and Jamie Thompson, he was “Sam” – a nickname with a cute story. His grandchildren Macy and Porter Thompson called him “Sampa,” once convinced he must be Santa’s brother. And in Vermont, Angelina Cole, like a granddaughter to him, lovingly called him “Sam-Bob.”

To his sisters Meredith Austin and Kimberly Cordner, and his sister-in-law Shirleen Perniciaro, he was Bobby. To his nieces and nephews – Meghan Greene, Chelsea Austin, Josh Hart, Jesse Cordner, and Giuseppe Perniciaro – he was Uncle Bobby.

He leaves this world a better place. He was always kind, present, and genuine. He had a rare gift – the ability to truly listen, and make you feel heard and seen. In a world often rushing by, he took time. He showed up with quiet strength. Making space for others, filling that space with warmth, wit, and the kind of hugs that let you know you were cared for. That is his legacy.

In his honor, his Vermont family will be hosting a Bon Voyage Party on Saturday, July 12, from 4-6 p.m., at the American Legion in Chester, Vt. We ask that you share this Bon Voyage notice far and wide. There will be no formal service. Just a few words, an open mic for stories, music, good food, and coconuts.

His Florida family and friends are invited to share memories, a story, video, photo, or message, at www.beachwoodsociety.tributecenteronline.com/obituaries/Robert-K-Brown-Jr?obId=42389249. Submissions will be shared on the screen at the event, so whether you are far or near we can come together to send him onto his next journey.

In his memory, flowering plants are welcome and will be planted at his and Dawn’s home on 616 Farrar Road in Chester, Vt. – a living tribute of beauty and color to a man who loved both.

Known for his big heart and memorable hugs – and to everyone else whose life he touched – may you now accept his “Hugs from Heaven.”

Bon voyage.