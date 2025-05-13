Robert H. Trask, 1932-2025

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert Hartshorne Trask Jr., 92, died in the late evening of May 8, 2025, at Springfield Hospital, Springfield, Vt., after a short illness. He was born on June 1, 1932, in New York City, the son of Robert and Rebecca (Bird) Trask. Growing up on the northern shore of New Jersey, he attended Eaglebrook School, Hotchkiss School ‘51, and Bowdoin College ‘55, as well as the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

On March 20, 1982, Robert married Claire Snyder.

Robert owned and operated the Signal Hill Farm in Londonderry, Vt., raising dairy, and later beef, cattle. He lived in Londonderry for 60 years, moving to North Springfield, Vt., in 2019.

Robert had a wide range of interests, including the visual arts, genealogy, and stone antiquities. He was passionate about land stewardship, and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

He was predeceased by his first wife, and mother of his children, Lois (Good). He is survived by his wife of 45 years Claire (Snyder); three sons Monroe Trask, Benjamin Trask (MJ), and Nicholas Trask (Robin); five grandchildren Joseph, James, Lucas, Olivia, and Kurtis; three great-grandchildren Pella, Sophie, and Lillie; and two nieces Cassandra and Catherine Curtis. He was predeceased by his beloved sister Penelope.

A memorial service will be held at on Saturday, May 17, at 4 p.m., at the First Congregational Church in Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.