Robert H. Paul, 1943-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert H. Paul passed away on Saturday April 26, 2025, at 3:15 p.m., at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, after extensive assistance to remain alive. He fought hard to live but now is in a more peaceful place. He was born as an identical twin to Henry and Mary (Giacomini) Paul on Aug. 10, 1943, in Barre, Vt., his mother’s birthday. He stated that his twin brother Remo was his hero.

He attended Springfield High School, graduating in 1961, and studied at Plymouth State College where he received his Bachelor of Education degree.

He soon found himself teaching history and social studies at Springfield High School. He loved teaching for 45 years. He missed his former students every day.

In 1973, he enrolled in Dartmouth College Master of Arts Teaching program. He loved that three-year experience, but always wanted to return to Springfield High School, and he did after each exhausting summer. He made it work. It was at Dartmouth College he learned what defines a good teacher, and he modeled those teaching styles and practices for many successful years.

It was also in 1973 he and his great friend Mike Janiszyn became team teachers in American Studies, the first in the state. What a wonderful journey through time by looking at America through the prisms of American history, American literature, art, and music. The students loved it, as did the school. As students said: It was the best course at Springfield High School because it emphasized reading and weekly writing.

Since retirement in 2010, he has enjoyed gardening and going to the Edgar May gym. Additionally, he walked two miles a day with his best friend Seth Austin and his two gentle and wonderful golden retrievers.

His great friend Donna Grant would also accompany Rob on the trips to the dam. Those were exciting days. I owe so much to Donna.

Now that Rob’s life has ended, his strong love for his family continues to grow, he is so very proud of his nephew Steve and his wife Stephanie, his niece Jen, and his grand-niece Eliza Carton. He is particularly happy with what they are accomplishing in life. He has been devoted to his twin Remo Paul and his very compassionate and thoughtful wife. We would not have been a family without her.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel on Monday, May 5, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt., with burial following at the St. Mary’s Cemetery.