Robert Gilmore III, 2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Robert Gilmore III succumbed to a long illness July 9, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. Bob, a Ludlow resident, owned Nikki’s Restaurant at the base of Okemo Mountain for nearly 30 years. He sold the business and retired in 2006. His civic contributions included terms on the Vermont National Bank Board of Directors, the Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, Board of Trustees, and Water Commission. Bob also served as a member of the Norris Cotton Cancer Research Center Board of Directors.

The town and village of Ludlow recently passed a resolution dedicating the former Lamere Square pedestrian bridge in Bob’s honor, renaming it the Robert N. Gilmore Footbridge. In 2005, he participated in the Bristol Myers Squibb Lance Armstrong Tour of Hope to promote cancer research. The tour took him from San Diego, Calif. to Washington, D.C. by bicycle. They were met in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Tammy on a wet day on the Washington Mall by over a thousand people who greeted them. Bob remarked that the tour was one of the high points of his life.

Bob’s journey as a cancer survivor became the defining experience of his life. After beating insurmountable odds, he went on to a marriage that lasted until his death and had two children along the way. Bob leaves behind a legion of friends and family. He is survived by his wife Beth Oldenburg and their two children, daughter Blakely and son Taylor. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings Phoebe Tanner of Richmond, Calif.; Blake of Calistoga, Calif., and a brother David of Brooklyn, N.Y. A memorial and gathering will be announced at a later date.

