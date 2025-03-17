Robert F. Brandmeyer, 1960-2025

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Robert Francis Brandmeyer, 64, passed away on March 6, 2025, at his home in Charlestown, N.H., with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 11, 1960, in Waterbury, Conn., son of the late Francis and Ann (Lombardo) Brandmeyer. He graduated from Holy Cross High School, and was a liquor and wine sales representative in Connecticut for 20 years.

He and his wife Lisa opened Bob’s Grocery and Deli in Waterbury, Conn., and ran a successful business for 14 years. In 2002, they bought a bed and breakfast in Vermont – Brandmeyer’s Mountainside Lodge – and enjoyed the hospitability business for 20 years. In 2013, they opened Route 106 North Market and Deli in North Springfield, Vt., and brought the Connecticut “deli experience” to Vermont. The business was extremely successful, and, like their other businesses, they made many lifelong friends.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Lisa Ann (Jaffer); his brother Michael Brandmeyer and wife Jeanne; his sister Patricia Russo and husband Sam; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Todd and Laura (Jaffer) Pelosi, and Frank and Chris Jaffer; and nieces Amanda and Sarah.

Services will be held in Connecticut on Saturday, April 5. Calling hours are 8-10 a.m., at Chase Parkway, the Albini Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, Conn. A Christian Mass will follow, at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 525 Woodtick Road, Wolcott, Conn. On May 10, at 4:30 p.m., there will be a Christian Mass in Vermont, at the Church of the Annunciation, 7 Depot Street, Ludlow, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Honor Flight New England, at www.honorflightnewengland.org, or Tunnel to Towers, at www.t2t.org.