Robert E. Gelineau, 1931-2023 🇺🇸

ASCUTNEY, Vt. – Robert Edgar Gelineau, 92, of Ascutney, Vermont, passed away after a period of declining health on Jan. 1, 2024, at his home with his wife by his side. Bob was born on Sept. 30, 1931, in Springfield, Vt.; he was the son of Edgar and Pearl (Watkins) Gelineau. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1949, and from the SHS Machine Tool Co-op program in 1950.

Bob served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, beginning in December of 1950, as a machine repairman in the Tug Repair Division in Norfolk, Va., and then aboard the aircraft carrier USS Randolph, being discharged in late November of 1954.

After discharge from the Navy, Bob was employed by the Fellows Gear Shaper Company for 33 years working in various positions, with his final position being pricing coordinator. Bob later was employed by the Fair-Rite Corporation as their courier.

He was a longtime active member of the Springfield High School Alumni Association, serving as trustee, vice president, and president, and was a former honored guest for the annual alumni parade and banquet. Bob was also a longtime member of the Hit or Miss Club. He built and restored homes, and spent many hours in his woodworking shop where he created beautiful and unique birdhouses, flags, clocks, small furniture, and various craft projects.

Bob is survived by his wife Marie; former wife Renate (Schreiber) Gelineau; his children Barbara (Gelineau) Minteer, Teri Gelineau, Thomas Gelineau, and Bradley Gelineau; and step-children Suzanne (Fish) Francke, Amy (Fish) Locarno, and Bradley Fish. Also surviving are grandchildren Shayla (Minteer) Durfey, Molly Minteer, Trevor Hunter, Joshua Gelineau, and Jessica (Gelineau) Wolfson; step-grandchildren Jacob Coulombe, Lauren (Fish) Pratt, Jonah Francke, Isabelle Francke, and Cameron Locarno. He is also survived by his sister Betty (Gelineau) Robitaille, sister-in-law Lucille (Bugbee) Gelineau; and by nine great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; as well as by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandson Alex Minteer, parents Edgar and Pearl Gelineau, sister Ruby (Gelineau) Abbott Scott, and brother Calvin Gelineau.

A service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m., at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, with a reception to follow at the church. A graveside service will be held in the spring.

We extend a special thank you to the Veterans Administration and Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire for their kindness, support, and remarkable care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of his grandson Alex Minteer to: Friends Way, 765 W. Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02889., www.friendsway.org/donate.

