Robert D. Perry, 1938-2020

SHREWSBURY, Vt. – On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Robert D. Perry, 81, passed away. Bob was born May 7, 1938 in Cavendish, son of the late Morrill and Gladys (Willis) Perry. He worked at General Electric for close to 40 years, starting in Ludlow before transferring to Rutland.

He was very proud of his work at GE and of the many friends he made there. Bob also served with the Vermont National Guard for 15 years. He was honored to serve his country. Bob volunteered for many years at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in the sugarhouse sharing his passion for maple sugaring. During his retirement, Bob worked at the Shrewsbury Transfer Station. He enjoyed meeting the residents, sharing stories, and helping to recycle.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors and was a great lover of animals. He was an avid gardener with a green thumb. His vegetable garden was large. Bob would make deliveries to visit family and friends and share his vegetable bounty and a story. He enjoyed growing heirloom vegetables and trying new varieties. If you mentioned you liked something, it was in the garden the next year. Bob had his own small apple orchard and enjoyed making cider.

For over 50 years, Bob was a sugar maker. He looked forward to the spring tap, gathering buckets, canning, and making his delicious maple crème and candy. As a young man, Bob enjoyed deer hunting and looked forward to being out in the woods. Bob loved to fish. This love of fishing started as a boy and lasted throughout his life. He made countless trips to Maine, the Great Lakes, and Lake Champlain to spend many pleasurable hours with his rod and reel and friends. Bob enjoyed a great fishing trip to Alaska where he found the salmon were even bigger as well the stories that followed.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Anne (Williams) Perry of Rutland, his brothers Emmett and wife Rogene Perry of Rutland, and Kyle and wife Nancy Perry of Mount Holly, as well as his beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shrewsbury Community Church, c/o Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St. Rutland, VT 05701.