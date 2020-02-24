Robert C. Vann, 1938-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert C. Vann, 81, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 after a period of failing health. Bob, as he was known by friends and family, was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. May 27, 1938 to parents Joseph Osceola Vann, 1899-1984, and Alice Juanita Boyd Vann, 1907-1940.

Bob married Karen Durham, March 18, 1957-Dec. 12, 2014, on July 6, 1989. Together, they raised three girls Kelly Durham, Janice Vann and her husband Mike Bamforth, and Karen Vann Abare and her husband Jason, all of Springfield, Vt. He was a wonderful, loving, and supportive father until the very end. He also leaves behind his brother Dave and half-sister Mary Lou, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings Midge, Delores, Gladys, Russell, Cathy, and Chuck.

Bob was a member of the United Methodist Church in Springfield. He was active with St. John’s Masonic Lodge 41 since Feb. 19, 1994 and Cairo Temple Shriners International for many years. He retired from Bryant Grinder after 23 years.

Bob traveled all over the country in his youth, fueling him with many stories he shared often with friends and family. He was an avid joker, and he loved the Phillies and the Eagles, music, and singing. He was a believer in AA and helping anyone who needed it. He had a full and love-filled life with many friends who will mourn him.

The family would like to thank the many people who touched Bob’s life, who loved and supported him when he needed it.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the chapel with Reverend Gerry Piper officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St., Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.