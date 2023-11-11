Robert C. Lynds, 1937-2023

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Robert Carl Lynds, 86, died peacefully at his home in Plymouth early Wednesday morning, Nov. 1, 2023.

Robert was born on March 21, 1937, in Ludlow, Vt., the son of Laurence and Gladys (Sanderson) Lynds.

Educated in the Plymouth Schools, Robert went on to work many years operating heavy equipment for Killington Ski Area. He married Katherine Woodward on June 4, 1967. He served a number of years as a Plymouth Cemetery Commissioner.

Robert is survived by his wife Katherine, a son Joseph C. Lynds, a daughter Elizabeth Lynds, nine grandchildren, a brother Glenn Lynds, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by three brothers John, Arthur, and Ray Lynds; and a sister Janetta Deveau.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Plymouth Notch Cemetery in Plymouth, Vt. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Shriners Hospital or the Plymouth Memory Tree.

The Lynds family is extremely grateful for the loving care given to Robert by Almira Blanchard, and the caregivers of Bayada Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vt. An online guestbook can be found at www.cabotfh.com.