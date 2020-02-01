Robert C. Becker, 1947-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert C. “Yogi” Becker, 72, passed away Jan. 27, 2020 at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, N.H., following an illness. He was born Nov. 19, 1947 in Ludlow, Mass., the son of Harold and Edith (Ericson) Becker. He attended Chicopee High School. He served in the United States Army from 1977 to 1981.

Robert was employed as a bus driver for the Current for more than 10 years. Previously, he drove truck for Webster Trucking in Brattleboro, Vt. An avid New England sports fan, he also enjoyed reading, NASCAR, and going to local race tracks. He played Santa Claus for Christmas Trees of Vermont for several years.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years Je-Ann (Masters) Becker; a daughter Pamela Ambrose and her husband Steven of Springfield, Vt.; two sons Jason Gravel and his wife Susannah of Randolph, Vt. and Jeffrey Stoodley of Bellows Falls, Vt.; and seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Springfield Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 39 South St., Springfield, Vt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.