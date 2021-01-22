Robert C. Adams, 1928-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Robert C. Adams, 92, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. He was born Aug. 18, 1928 in Boston, Mass., the son of Arthur Adams and Ruth Davis.

He served in the United States Army during World War II. Robert was married to Hazel E. Fuller. She predeceased him in 2004. He was employed in construction for many years and later employed with General Castings in Charlestown, N.H. for many years until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Teamsters Union. Robert enjoyed dancing.

He is survived by one son Michael R. Adams of Ludlow, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister Mary Jane Maranda and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Arthur, mother Ruth, and stepfather Joseph Robinson.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.