Robert A. Williams, 2024 🇺🇸

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Robert A. “Bob” Williams, 61, of Cavendish Vt., passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on April 25, 2024.

He was born in Claremont, N.H., to George and Arlene (Towle) Williams. He attended Green Mountain High School, and served in the Vermont National Guard.

Bob was a passionate and successful entrepreneur. In the 80s, he continued the family pond and snowmobile business with his brother in Whitesville. In the winter, he was always busy plowing for family and friends. Bob opened Williams’ Country Store in the 2000s with his partner, and later became a school bus driver for Cavendish Elementary School.

In his younger years, Bob was known by many for his lively parties on the hill, where all were welcome to enjoy music and life.

Bob is survived by his partner Arlene (Sis) Willis; sister Mary Lou Williams; four children Kimberly, Bobby, Dylan, and Prudence; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother George Williams.

A private Celebration of Life will be held by family at Bob’s home in Cavendish.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting the family with the arrangements.