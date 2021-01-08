Robert A. Malila, 1954-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – Robert A. “Bob” Malila, 66, of Walpole, N.H., passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

His parents, Edward and Mary Rose Malila, welcomed their son into the world Jan. 23, 1954 in Keene, N.H. Bob grew up in Troy, N.H. attending local schools and was a 1972 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey, N.H., where he excelled in sports, holding many state records.

Continuing to develop his creative mind and skilled hands, Bob attended Butera School of Art in Boston, an education that would serve him well with his future work career.

An accomplished sign maker, Bob’s handiwork and skills through his business, Yankee Sign Company, can be seen all over Cheshire County and beyond.

Beyond his work as a sign maker, Bob’s love of working with his hands found restoring and driving his classic cars. He was also skilled in darts, participating in leagues in the Keene area. Bob was also an avid tractor puller, successfully competing in many events at area fairs. He had a very competitive and sarcastic nature. Bob also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Bob was a member of the Elks and the New Hampshire Antique Tractor Club.

Family was Bob’s whole world. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved watching all of his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and did some coaching along the way. Sundays were spent surrounded by family, often playing cards. Bob also had a special place in his heart for his beloved dogs who were near and dear to him as well.

If you met him and you knew him, you would agree he was a one of a kind guy who spoke his mind with humor and wit.

Bob is survived by his wife of 34 years Patricia “Pat” (Nelson) Malila of Walpole; his children Ashley Peltier and her husband Dan of Henniker, N.H., Andrew Malila and his wife Debbie of Westmoreland, N.H., Carolyn Carr and her husband Johnny of Loudon, N.H., Dan Mack and his wife Jessica Mack of Marlow, N.H., Lisa Mack of Chesapeake, Va.; 11 grandchildren Kalea, Heidi, Hannah, Norah, Emilia, Abigail, Cameron, Charlotte, Alyssa, Owen, Penelope; and two brothers Edward Malila and his wife Liz of Milton, Vt., and Joseph Malila and his wife Jean Anne of San Antonio, Texas.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in Haverhill, N.H.

