Rita L. Parker, 1936-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rita Lottie Parker, 83, of Green Street, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home. Rita was born in Springfield, Vt. Aug. 31, 1936, the daughter of Leonard and Winifred (Hall) Parker. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and was a member of the Keene Bowling League. She also enjoyed playing bingo, watching the Cooking Channel, gardening, and four-wheeling. She was proud of getting her first tattoo – at the age of 75.

Surviving are her daughters Rita Fletcher of Bellows Falls and Tammy Gay of Athens, Vt.; her brother Elvin Parker of Westminster; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents and four brothers.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls with burial in the Simonsville Cemetery at a later date.