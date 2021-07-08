Rita J. Higgins, 1938-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Rita Josephine Higgins, 83, passed away Friday morning, July 2, 2021 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born Jan. 13, 1938 in Newark, N.J., the daughter of John and Hazel Sullivan. She attended and graduated schools in New Jersey.

In 1979, she married Robert Higgins in Connecticut. Rita resided in Connecticut for many years, moving to Vermont in 1985.

She was employed as a tax accountant with Combustion Engineering/ABB in Windsor Locks, Conn., for many years. Rita enjoyed skiing and golfing.

She is survived by her husband Robert, one sister Dorothy Davis, stepson Kevin Higgins and his wife Karen, and one granddaughter Avery Higgins. She was predeceased by her parents and one sister Margaret.

Service will be held at a later date and announced at that time with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.