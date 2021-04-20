Rita Bruce, 1930-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rita Mary Angelina Josephina Barbieri Bruce, 90, of 22 Henry St., died April 12, 2021, at the Springfield Rivers Health and Rehab. She was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of Augusto and Mary (Datti) Barbieri. She attended St. Charles School and was a 1948 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. Following high school, she earned an associate’s degree at Burdett College in Boston, Mass. Rita worked as the Rockingham Town Clerk from July 1981 to her retirement in November 1995. She was a member of St. Charles Church, Women of the Moose, and the Bellows Falls American Legion. Rita loved her family, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

On Sept. 1, 1950, in Brandon, Vt., she married William Bruce who predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter Diane Stack and her husband Keith Stack; three grandchildren Corina Anne, Austin William, and Isabel Marie; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by two brothers William and Francis Barbieri.

There will be a Catholic mass celebrating Rita Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Bellows Falls, followed by a burial in the St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster, Vt. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, will be assisting with the arrangements.

Donations in Rita’s memory may be made to the Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101.