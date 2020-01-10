Rickey W. Bemis Jr., 1987-2019

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Rickey Warren Bemis Jr., 32, of Springfield, Vt., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Rickey was born Oct. 5, 1987 in Claremont, N.H. He is the son of Patricia Knight and Rickey Bemis Sr. He also has a stepfather Jason Stearns.

Rickey B. was a great carpenter, roofer, painter, and auto mechanic and had many more talents. He loved music and dancing. Most of all, he loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, and climbing trees. He always tried to make the best of every situation no mater what it may be and always tried to make everyone happy, smile, and laugh. He always made you feel loved and welcome.

Little Rick was a man who had plenty of life; he could share some with everyone and still be the life of every party. Although he was fighting some medical issues and some life challenges, he tried really hard to stay strong. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, his laughter and sense of humor, and most of all his huge, loving heart. There will never be enough words in the world to describe the man Rickey was and how much he means to everyone he touched. He was always about family, blood or not. He was a fun-loving and caring son, grandson, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Rickey always loved all and will forever and always be loved by all.

Unfortunately, we have all lost an amazing person on Christmas; may he rest in peace and be surrounded by loved ones wherever he may be until we meet again. There will only be one of you, Rickey, and you will always be loved and missed.

Rickey is survived by his mother Patricia Knight; stepfather Jason Stearns; two children Hailie Rose and Rickey III; his fiancée Ayla Hodge; his five sisters Desiray, Chelsea, Amanda, Kate, and Sabrina; brother Jeremy; brother-in-law RJ Edwards; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other he considered family; and also by ten nieces and nephews Brandon, Brianna, Chloe, Cassidy, Aria, Laila, Eithan, Tameka, Indica, Lyric, and one on the way. He was predeceased by his father Rickey Sr. and his nephew Isaac.

There will be calling hours Friday evening, Jan. 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., downstairs at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Fairground Road in Springfield. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark’s Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.